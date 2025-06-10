POCOMOKE CITY, Md. -- City leaders called for an emergency public safety meeting to take place on Tuesday night. The call to action came on the heels of a shooting that happened late on the night of Friday, June 6th.
More than 100 people attended Tuesday's meeting, the goal of which was to find solutions to a growing problem.
Pocomoke City Chief of Police Arthur Hancock tells WBOC that in the past 18 months, the number of calls for shots fired or gun-related incidents has risen by 29%.
That statistic sparked some emotional testimony.
"There has been so much gun violence over the past, like two months, it is so scary," said Danielle Westbrook.
It also led others to ask some hard-hitting questions.
"What are the plans to implement for our at-risk youth, especially with this uptick in gun violence," said one neighbor, asking a question directed at the Pocomoke City Council.
Mayor Todd Nock quickly took over the mic to respond.
"The straightforward answer to you're question is: that's why we are here tonight," said Nock.
Many of the people we spoke with on Tuesday don't believe there's an easy answer.
"I really think it's going to take a lot of ideas and coming together and different solutions from different perspectives," said Amy Glenn.
People do, however, already have a few ideas in mind. Some of them come from law enforcement leaders.
"We want to pepper the town with surveillance cameras," said Hancock. "We've got another three going up this week, they are a very good tool for our investigators."
Hancock said the city also plans on installing four live cameras with license plate readers. Those should be up and running within a few weeks.
The community itself can also play a key role, according to Hancock.
"The more that I can put out there to our citizens that if they see something, say something. If you're a witness, be a witness. If you're a victim of something, report that you've been a victim of something and give us an opportunity to put a stop to this once and for all," said Hancock.
Other ideas were suggested by neighbors at Tuesday night's meeting, such as Mark Thompson from the Boys and Girls Club.
"We're trying to find some positive activities, maybe bring down that workforce training for the ones that graduate that don't go to college, and then give them a technical skill," said Thompson. "There's so many things that they could do."
While this issue will not get solved overnight, neighbors are confident that Tuesday night was a solid starting point.
"We're going in the right direction," said Glenn. "I think there's a lot of people here that want to see Pocomoke safer than what it has been lately."
Mayor Nock said the complaints, discussion points, and solutions presented at Tuesday's meeting will be taken to heart. The city plans to craft a plan in the coming days to help make Pocomoke City safer.