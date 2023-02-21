CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The old abandoned high school on Mace's Lane will become a community center for all ages.
Demolition of the old high school started in mid-January and renovations will begin soon.
Back in the 1950's the building was a segregated high school. Then, it became integrated as a middle school and eventually was abandoned in 2004. Now what is described as an eye sore, will become a community center.
Plans for the building will incorporate the Boys and Girls Club and a museum. The museum will show pictures of the students that attended the high school and describe the history behind it. The structure of the gym and most of the exterior will remain the same, to preserve the history, but it will be transformed inside.
Project Manager with Mace's Lane Community Center Tyrus Farrow says a community center is needed for Cambridge. ""I do think that it's lacking here. It should be right within the community so there is a place where you can go that keeps you out of trouble. It will be good for the community specifically because it's right in the community."
And those in the community agree that it will be a great addition to the city.
Neighbors of the building like Aaron Rollins say, "I think it will help Cambridge out a whole lot with the kids from middle school and elementary school. With the kids walking for after school programs I think it will help the community overall and Dorchester County."
The building hopes to be done by next year, however they are behind with funding. Farrow says $2.5 Million is needed to finish.
If you would like to donate you can click here.