ACCOMACK CO., Va. - Accomack County has declared a State of Emergency following the winter storm Sunday night into Monday.
Officials say the State of Emergency would be in effect as of 1 p.m. on Feb. 23. The announcement follows heavy snowfall and strong winds that have plagued local utility providers across Delmarva.
According to A&N Electric Cooperative’s outage map, about 12,000 households in Accomack County were without power as of 12:30 p.m.
Accomack County announced that Arcadia High School and Nandua High School would be open beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday to 11 a.m. on Tuesday to serve as warming shelters. Those without access to heat or electricity are encouraged to utilize the centers. The schools would be accessible from the south side of the buildings near the gymnasium, according to officials.
County officials previously announced that all government facilities including the landfill, transfer station, and convenience centers would be closed Monday.