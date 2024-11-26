PAINTER, VA - A man convicted of killing two people in Accomack County in 2020 has been sentenced to over 100 years in prison.
On March 25, 2020, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two people missing from a home on Coal Kiln Road in Painter who were last seen in a white BMW. Police later found the car hidden in the woods, containing the bodies of Princeton Bragg, 37, and Lolita Boggs, 38, both dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
A years-long investigation involving hundreds of search warrants and forensics ensued.
According to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Accomack County, Julian Travis Scarborough was in communication with Bragg about buying drugs around the time Bragg and Boggs went missing and the investigation revealed his cell phone was pinged where the bodies were found and at the victims’ home. Further analysis found traces of Scarborough’s DNA in Bragg’s pocket, according to prosecutors.
A four day trial was held from August 27- August 30, 2024 for Scarborough. After three hours of deliberation, Scarborough was convicted on multiple charges including homicide, robbery, concealment of a body, defiling human remains, and destroying evidence, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
On November 21, an Accomack County Circuit Court judge sentenced Scarborough to a total of 97 years in connection to the murders. The Court further reinstated a prior sentence of over 12 years, bringing Scarborough’s total sentence to almost 110 years.