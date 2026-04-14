PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland has filed a lawsuit against the Somerset County Board of Education alleging the school board is illegally withholding public records regarding book removals, curriculum decisions, and other board practices.
The complaint, filed in Baltimore City Circuit Court under the Maryland Public Information Act, seeks to compel the board to disclose documents the ACLU says have been withheld from the public.
According to the lawsuit, the requested records involve a range of issues, including policies on book removals, curriculum decisions, the departure of the district’s former superintendent, and the hiring of outside legal counsel.
The ACLU argues the case centers on transparency and the public’s right to access information about how decisions are made within Somerset County Public Schools, which serves a majority student population of color.
In a statement, ACLU of Maryland Legal Director Deborah Jeon said the board has not been forthcoming with information, raising concerns about accountability. The organization alleges the board has made key decisions “behind closed doors,” including actions related to library materials and curriculum.
The lawsuit outlines several concerns, including claims that the board paused new book purchases and limited access to certain materials, changed legal representation without a competitive bidding process, and altered public meeting procedures in ways that reduced opportunities for community input.
The ACLU also points to findings from the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education, which it says determined some of the board’s actions may have violated state law.
The ACLU says it first requested records from the board in August 2025 and submitted follow-up requests in February 2026. According to the complaint, those records have not been produced. The lawsuit asks the court to order the Somerset County Board of Education to release the requested records, declare that the board violated the MPIA, and award damages and attorneys’ fees.
WBOC has reached out to the Somerset County Board of Education as well as the Board’s legal representation for comment and is awaiting a response. This article will be updated.