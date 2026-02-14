SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury City officials have announced the launch of their Adopt-A-Road program. They say the program gives volunteers the opportunity to show environmental concern and community pride by "adopting" roadways in Salisbury. The program aims to combat the amount of trash littered around the city.
"Keeping Salisbury clean and beautiful is something those who live and work here can take pride in, and the Adopt-A-Road program is a great way for residents and organizations to make a real difference," Mayor Randy Taylor said of the program. "Together, we can protect our environment, enhance our community and ensure a better tomorrow for the place we call home."
Program volunteers will collect trash and recyclables from city streets, which helps protect the environment and reduces debris that washes into the Chesapeake Bay and other local waterways. It also raises community awareness of littering and the importance of a clean environment.
To recognize adopters, city officials say they will provide signs to designate the section of adopted road and display the name of the group keeping it clean. Signs aim to highlight volunteers' commitment and lets passersby know that your organization cares about the community.
The city says they will provide safety vests, disposable work gloves, and trash bags for litter collection to all volunteers in the interest of safety. Participants are encouraged to post bright warning signs during clean-up and must follow traffic laws and other safety guidelines while on the roads.
More information and instructions for signing up can be found here.