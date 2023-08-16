BIVALVE, Md. - The Wicomico County Health Department has issued an advisory for Cove Beach due to elevated bacteria levels.
Health department officials say the beach will be retested tomorrow, Aug. 17, with results expected back Friday, Aug. 18. Officials will inform the public when the levels are back to normal.
According to the health department, children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with a weakened immune system are most likely to get sick from swimming in contaminated water. They are also most likely to become seriously ill from exposure to waterborne illnesses.
Exposure to bacteria, viruses, and parasites in contaminated water can cause symptoms and diseases ranging from ear, nose, and eye infections to diarrhea, vomiting, hepatitis, encephalitis, skin rashes, and respiratory illnesses.
You can reduce your risk of getting sick by following these tips:
- Pay attention to contamination and advisory warnings and stay out of polluted water.
- Avoid swimming at beaches after heavy rainfall.
- Stay out of murky or foul-smelling water.
- Avoid beach water if you have an open wound or infection.
- Swim without putting your head under water.
For questions, you call the Department of Environmental Health at (410) 546- 4446 or visit www.wicomicohealth.org.