DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health on Saturday reported an increase in COVID-19 cases since the previous monthly COVID-19 update released on April 22, 2022.
While COVID-19 cases are increasing in Delaware, hospitalizations and deaths remain significantly lower when compared to the winter surge. DPH continues to encourage Delawareans to get tested if they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who tested positive.
Although there are no Delaware or federal government mask mandates, individuals are encouraged to mask in public indoor areas in Delaware.
Delawareans are also reminded to get boosted to increase their individual protection against COVID-19. Staying up to date with your vaccinations is the best way to ensure your body is prepared to fight against severe cases of COVID-19.
You are eligible for a booster dose if you:
- Are 5+ and it has been 5 months after your second dose of Pfizer
- Are 18+ and it has been 5 months after second dose of Moderna
- Are 18+ and it has been 2 months since your initial dose of Johnson & Johnson
- Qualified for an “additional/fourth” dose of Pfizer or Moderna because you have certain immunocompromising conditions or are age 50 and older. You can get your booster (fourth) dose 6 months after receiving your additional/third dose
- Follow https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine/where-can-i-get-my-vaccine/#publichealth for locations to receive booster shots
COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations:
- Total positive cases since March 11, 2020: 271,294
- 7-day daily average of new positive cases: 574.7, a difference of 417.6 average new positive cases reported since April 22, 2022
- 7-day daily average for the percentage of total positive tests: 19.0 percentage points, a difference of 11.4 percentage points reported since April 22, 2022
- Hospitalizations: 127, current hospitalizations; critically ill: 13
- Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,939 an increase of 43 since last month
- Total COVID-19 deaths reported since April 22, 2022: 43 deaths; 9 regularly reported deaths, 34 deaths from a review of vital statistics
COVID-19 Vaccinations:
- Total number of doses administered in Delaware: 1,805,255
- Percentage of Delawareans 5+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 73.6%
- Percentage of Delawareans 12+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 77.8%
- Percentage of Delawareans 18+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 79.3%
- Percent of Delawareans who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 69.5%
All qualifying Delawareans should get vaccinated, according to DPH. For a location near you, visit de.gov/getmyvaccine. Delaware’s latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics can be found under the Vaccine Tracker dashboard at de.gov/healthycommunity.