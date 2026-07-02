SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico Health Department is advising communities to be aware and avoid any contact with stray or wild animals following the discovery of another rabid raccoon.
According to the health department, a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the area of Caledonia Dr. (Nithsdale neighborhood) in Salisbury on July 2.
The health department reported an infected raccoon in June near Kensington Woods and Upper Ferry Road after coming into contact with a dog. Prior to that, several raccoons have tested positive in recent months in Wicomico, with many of the instances involving dogs.
Rabies is a preventable viral disease transmitted through the saliva of animals. Its transmission from animals to humans is through bites and scratches, when infected saliva makes contact with open cuts or wounds, mouth, eyes, and nose.
Wicomico Health Department reports that if left untreated in humans and animals, rabies is considered fatal.
Anyone who may have had contact with a potentially rabid animal is urged to contact the Wicomico County Health Department at 410-546-4446.