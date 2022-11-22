MILFORD, Del.- Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an internal theft reported by the Perdue poultry processing plant in Milford.
A several week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, Del. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44, of Felton, Del., Kenneth W Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
Through investigative means, detectives said they learned that on numerous occasions Jones and Dukes, with the assistance of Smith,removed cases of raw chicken from the plant. Jones and Dukes would then drive the cases of chicken to a predetermined location off Perdue’s property, where Buck would pick them up in a refrigerated box truck.
During the course of this investigation, it was determine that Perdue incurred losses over $30,000. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Jones, Dukes, Smith, and Buck as a result of their investigation.
The suspects will appear at a later date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.