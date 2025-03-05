SALISBURY, MD - The man convicted of the murder of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy Corporal Glenn Hilliard has appealed for a new trial.
A public defender representing Davidson appeared for oral arguments in Maryland’s Appellate Court on March 5 to make the case for a new trial before a panel of three judges.
Davidson was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in July of 2023 following his guilty conviction on all counts for Hilliard’s murder. Corporal Hilliard was pursuing Davidson on foot in June of 2022 when Davidson, a wanted felon, turned and fatally shot the Sheriff’s Deputy.
On Wednesday, Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis and Hilliard’s widow Tashica were also present for the oral arguments, with Assistant Attorney General Andrew Costinett arguing against Davidson on behalf of the state.
Sheriff Lewis tells WBOC that Davidson’s plea for a new trial hinged on several arguments. Lewis said the public defender first contended the Circuit Court Judge overseeing Davidson’s trial should have granted a request to move the trial from Wicomico County, citing the local media coverage of the proceedings.
Secondly, Davidson argued certain evidence had been introduced in the trial that shouldn’t have been, such as video of Davidson shooting an AK47 when it was not the murder weapon, Lewis tells WBOC. Lewis says Davidson’s representation also challenged the admissibility of Davidson’s statement to a correctional officer in Allegany County where he was being held in which he reportedly said “I will kill you just like I did that deputy.”
According to Sheriff Lewis, the public defender also went on to argue the prosecution had made closing arguments that were stricken but that the jury still heard.
Lewis tells WBOC the Appellate Court could issue a written opinion on the appeal in a few weeks, a few months, or well over a year from now.
Cpl. Hilliard was 41.