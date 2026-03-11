GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 11000 block of Wheatfield Road in Greenwood. They say the shooting followed a warrant attempt and barricaded subject.
The suspect has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, though no troopers were injured, according to police.
DSP says the scene remains active but there is no threat to public safety. Residents are asked to avoid the area as Wheatfield Road is closed. Those in the area are advised that there will likely be an increased police presence in the area.
Details are currently limited, but we will provide updates as we receive them.