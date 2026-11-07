QUEEN ANNE'S Co. - After last year's cancellation due to bad weather, the annual Bay Bridge run returns to Maryland Sunday!
The Maryland Transportation Authority is warning drivers about significant delays if they are trying to cross the bridge.
The run is being held on the eastbound span of the bridge, so MDTA officials say that side of the Bay Bridge will close at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, until about 2 p.m., weather permitting.
They say there will be two-way traffic in place on the westbound span, and one lane of traffic will operate in each direction, with the center lane closed.
During the event, officials say the off-ramp from eastbound Route 50 to Route 8, and the on-ramp from Route 8 to westbound Route 50 will both be closed. Any drivers looking to get onto westbound Route 50 will be directed to Route 18 to the roundabout at Castle Marina Road.
To avoid delays, the MDTA recommends drivers travel before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m.