DOVER, Del. - Officials with Bayhealth say the hospital system has completed the purchase of the Blue Hen Corporate Center in Dover. They say this supports Bayhealth's Next Wave vision to develop a comprehensive outpatient care center with a broad range of healthcare services in one location.
The Blue Hen Corporate Center totals 304,706 square feet and houses several tenants. Bayhealth officials say existing leases with the Department of Veterans Affairs, state agencies and various commercial tenants will be honored.
Bayhealth services already available at Blue Hen include a walk-in clinic, primary care, endocrinology, pulmonology, neurology, gastroenterology, speech therapy, outpatient rehabilitation, occupational health and infectious disease care. Officials say the purchase will build on these existing services, and they are evaluating the addition of more diagnostic and treatment services, physician clinics and women's services at the center.
Furthermore, officials say Bayhealth's vision for Blue Hen includes an administrative and education hub with a 20,000-square-foot conference center which will support medical education, nursing training and physician onboarding for Bayhealth's graduate medical programs. Bayhealth plans to develop a master plan for Blue Hen and aim to finalize the scope and timing of these clinical and administrative services through their planning process.
More information on Bayhealth's Next Wave plan can be found here.