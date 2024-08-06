WICOMICO CO., MD - The Wicomico County Republican Central Committee (WCRCC) has announced the selection of Barry Beauchamp as the replacement for former state delegate Carl Anderton.
Anderton previously announced his resignation as State Delegate in July to take the position of Director of Rural Strategy in Governor Wes Moore’s administration. The Wicomico County Republican Central Committee was then tasked with finding a replacement.
On Tuesday, August 6th, the WCRCC appointed Committee member Barry Beauchamp as the new State Delegate for District 38B. Beauchamp served as a volunteer firefighter, EMT, Engineer, and Assistant Chief for the Salisbury City Fire Department for 25 years and is the owner and CEO of Beauchamp Brothers Construction, according to the WCRCC.
“In 2022, Barry was elected to the Wicomico County Central Committee, where he has been an active and influential member,” the Committee said Tuesday. “In 2024, Barry was appointed by Governor, Wes Moore, to the Maryland State Board of Onsite Wastewater Professionals.”
Beauchamp’s wife also serves on the Wicomico County Board of Education for district 3.
Beauchamp’s nomination will now be forwarded to Governor Wes Moore for confirmation.