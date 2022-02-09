LEWES, Del.- Beebe Healthcare announced Wednesday that it has updated its guidelines to allow inpatients to have one well visitor per day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. This visitor may not rotate throughout the day.
All visitors will be required to wear a surgical mask. Visitors who do not have one upon check-in will have one provided to them. This includes the Lewes Campus, the South Coastal Health Campus and Tunnell Cancer Center.
Patients being discharged from the hospital are allowed one well visitor 30 minutes prior to discharge to help with care instructions.
As a continuation of Beebe’s existing policy, visitors are not permitted for COVID-19 patients and patients under suspicion for COVID-19 except for special circumstances.
Additional considerations are made for labor & delivery, surgery patients, and end of life patients. Pediatric patients may have two well parents or caregivers.
“We are glad to extend the hours that a visitor can spend with their loved one at Beebe Healthcare,” said David A. Tam, MD, president & CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Our team knows this is an important part of the recovery process and are thankful for the understanding community members who followed these guidelines during the surge.
“While these restrictions are loosening and public mask mandates are ending, we encourage the community to continue taking the steps that we know help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance around those not in your household, and please consider getting fully vaccinated or boosted when eligible. Thank you for your continued support of Team Beebe.”
Visitors are asked to remain with the patient to limit movement throughout the hospital. Visitors may also be asked to leave if the care team deems necessary for any clinical reasons. Clergy and pastoral visitors do not count toward the patient’s visitor quota.
Here are some other things to expect when coming to a Beebe care location:
- You are expected to wear a surgical or K95 mask
- You can expect to be asked COVID-19 screening questions, such as whether you have been sick or been around others who might be sick
- You can expect to have your temperature taken
- You can expect to see Plexiglas dividers at some stations and visual cues on the floor to encourage physical distancing
- You may be asked to call when you arrive, or complete registration in your car
- Continued limitations of the number of visitors are still in place.