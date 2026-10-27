BERLIN, Md. - The Town of Berlin has closed on the sale of Parcel 57 at Heron Park for $1.2 million, Mayor Zack Tyndall announced Tuesday.
In his announcement, Tyndall thanked Palmer and Sandy Gillis for taking on the redevelopment project. Details on the planned redevelopment were not immediately clear.
The town still owns a large portion of Heron Park, including the lagoon path, according to Tyndall. Work remains underway on a new skate park and Public Works facility planned for the town-owned portion.
The sale follows years of discussions about the property’s future. In July 2024, WBOC reported that Berlin had set a $1.2 million asking price as demolition began on an old warehouse at the site. Discussions at the time centered on potential business and housing uses.
That same month, the town sought mixed-use redevelopment presentations that included housing and features to complement Berlin’s Main Street Shopping District. Processing and storage facilities were excluded from consideration.
In Tuesday’s announcement, Tyndall thanked residents, local partners and the State of Maryland for supporting the redevelopment process. He also credited Emily K. Morris of EKM Law, PLLC, for helping the town navigate the project.