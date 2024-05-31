BETHANY BEACH, DE - Officials say the Route 26 speed limit in town has been reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph.
Bethany Beach Police Department shared the news on their Facebook page today. Police say traffic engineering firm, The Traffic Group, recommended the change after conducting a study.
The recommendation was submitted to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DELDOT) for their review and was approved. The change is effective immediately.
Officials say signage on Route 26 has been changed to reflect the new 30 mph speed limit, along with LED signage boards announcing the change.