DELMARVA - The Blood Bank of Delmarva is calling upon community members for donations this holiday season.
Tony Prado, the Communications Specialist with the Blood Bank of Delmarva, says the blood bank normally experiences deficits this time of year. He attributes the lull to holiday plans, winter illnesses, and inclement weather. And while a seven day supply of blood is ideal, he says the blood bank currently only has a three day supply. The blood bank is closed for Christmas and New Years, but this year, both of those holidays fall on Thursday, a day usually packed full of donations. Meanwhile, he says donations fall short because people get busy with holiday plans.
"People are traveling and and it gets to be a time of year where people are very busy and they can easily forget about the need for blood, which never goes away," said Prado.
Salisbury nurse, Kris Reilly, donates platelets, which is a two and a half hour process, once every two weeks. She says the need is always great and encourages others to donate, especially this time of year.
"People can't help but if they, you know, have cancer and they need, platelets or they need plasma, or they need blood cells, if they're in an accident," said Reilly. "And there's always, it seems like, an uptick in accidents over the holiday season because more people are traveling."
Salisbury local, William Price, says he is retired and since he has the time, he likes to donate blood at The Blood Bank of Delmarva. He also says it's not a hard thing to do and encourages others to not be scared about donating because he says it's not noticeable once the process is started.
"Once you get here, you get relaxed and go with the flow," said Price.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva will be offering donors a decorative pair of socks or a hat for donations through January 2nd. Prado says while the donation centers are closed on the holidays themselves, additional donation times and locations have been added and can be accessed here.