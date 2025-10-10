DORCHESTER CO, Md. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking Chesapeake Bay boaters to avoid ongoing construction work near Barren Island off of western Dorchester County.
The USACE says a Construction Safety Zone currently surrounds Barren Island, with underwater construction posing a damage risk to vessels, boating equipment, and fishing equipment. Boaters are asked to give the area a wide berth, and those entering the zone do so at their own risk, according to the USACE.
The construction is part of the USACE’s ongoing Mid-Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration Project to restore over 2,000 acres of lost habitat on James Island and 72 acres on Barren Island. Phase 2 of the Barren Island project began in January of 2025 and is expected to last about three years. According to the Army Corps, the Barren Island project includes:
-Building two islands along the southern breakwater that will create bird habitat.
-Building structures inside the southern sill for dredged material containment.
-Creation of the southern spillway, which controls water release during and after dredged material placement.
-Replacing the existing northeast sill foundation with stronger foundation material and installing the remaining northeast stone sill.
-Dredging in the Honga River Channel and placement of dredged material in the southwestern wetland for habitat restoration.
The USACE urges boaters to use extreme caution, reduced speeds, and avoid the construction zone. Those navigating the nearby waters can expect to see increased barge and vessel activity in the area through 2027.