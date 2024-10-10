DOVER, DE- As Hurricane Milton barrels through the South, the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) is getting ready to lend a helping paw to dogs and cats from the hurricane-affected areas. The organization is trying to make space in their already overcrowded shelters to welcome these furry evacuees, expecting many new furry friends in the coming days.
Once these dogs and cats reach safety, they will be distributed among the six BVSPCA locations across multiple states.
Timarah Hammeck, a staff member at the BVSPCA Dover Campus, stated that this is the least they can do to support animals during this critical time.
"We are in the process of taking dogs out of Florida and surrounding states that are being impacted by the hurricanes and bringing them into our facilities."
However, Ang Longacre, the BVSPCA Dover Campus manager, says overcrowding at shelters continues to be a challenge.
"We’re waiving the adoption fee for any animal over a year old—both dogs and cats—so if you've ever thought about adopting, now is the time."
The BVSPCA Dover Campus says the adoption promotion is essential, as it will help both the incoming animals from the South and those already in their care.
Yesterday, a flight transported 30 cats from hurricane-affected areas to safety. All the relocated cats are available for adoption as soon as they arrive. Volunteer teams, rescue groups, and foster networks are working together to ensure the animals are safely moved and cared for.
BVSPCA is unsure how many animals the next transport will bring, but they are bracing for dozens of more arrivals.
Longacre highlighted the urgency of the situation and noted that there are many ways the community can help, including adoptions, fostering, volunteering, and making donations.
"If you can’t adopt, you can foster. That way, we can make space for the animals coming in."
As the storm continues its path of destruction, the BVSPCA is calling on the community to step up and help by adopting or fostering, making it possible to care for the new animals that urgently need homes.
For those interested, BVSPCA encourages acting quickly, as the need for space and homes for these furry friends grows every day.