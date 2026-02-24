GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA is asking for neighbors’ support after the recent winter storm knocked out power and damaged its two campuses in Georgetown.
According to the BVSPCA, both the Animal Rescue Center and the Georgetown Shelter and Animal Health Center are closed Tuesday after suffering damage and extended power outages during the blizzard Sunday night into Monday. Power has since been restored to the Georgetown Campus, according to the BVSPCA, but the organization is now in need of emergency fosters for dogs.
The BVSPCA says no advanced registration is required for those looking to foster, and volunteers can stop by the Animal Rescue Center on Shingle Point Road in Georgetown between noon and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 to pick up a foster dog. Fosters will be be given care instructions, and dogs will be matched with fosters based on their homes for the short-term foster.
“We are grateful to our dedicated staff and volunteers who have been working around the clock to ensure the animals in our shelters have been cared for during the storm,but with the extended power outage and extensive damage our locations have sustained, we need the community’s help now more than ever,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “Welcoming a dog into your home for a few days will help give these dogs a safe place to stay and allow our teams to focus on cleaning up and repairing storm damage.”
Lamb says that while the BVSPCA is currently focused on moving dogs into foster care, the organization has a long road ahead in repairing the damage caused by the storm. BVSPCA will be looking into installing emergency generators for future storms, according to Lamb.
Those who want to help but are unable to foster can support the BVSPCA by dropping off towels and blankets or by making a financial donation to support repairs.
More information on BVSPCA and a donation link can be found here.