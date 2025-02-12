MILFORD, DE- Amid heavy snowfall and worsening conditions, many Milford residents are making a final dash to stores for last-minute essentials before the storm fully sets in. As snow blankets the region, shoppers are braving the elements to ensure they have what they need to ride out the second major winter storm of the season.
Some Milford locals, like Zipporah White, made a quick stop after work to stock up on supplies before heading home for the night.
“I just got off of work. Last-minute shopping. Had to come get the kids. A few things, snacks- just to stock up a little bit."
For others, like Evan Hitchens, the clock was ticking as he decided to run to the store mid-snowstorm to grab essentials, admitting he waited until the last possible moment to prepare.
“I procrastinate. I don’t really prepare, and I just go on a whim. So compared to everybody else, I mean, I’m last-minute everything. So I don’t really prepare all that much.”
With snow piling up quickly, some Milford residents, like Timothy Tucker, say they’ve learned from past storms and made sure to be ready well in advance.
“I don’t have a problem with the snow because I take precautions. Catch it early, do your shopping and stuff like that. So if there is a big snowstorm, you have all your provisions in your house.”
White, however, says she is already over this winter weather, saying two storms just weeks apart is enough.
“I don’t like the snow. I’m sick of it. We just had a big snowstorm that we just got over not too long ago- but my kids seem to like it, so it is what it is.”
Meanwhile, DelDOT crews are working to keep main roads clear during the snowfall, doing their best to ensure safe travel for drivers.
But drivers like Tucker say conditions remain hazardous and roads are getting slicker as the storm progresses.
“The roads are not good. They’re very slippery. I drove about 30 all the way because my tires kept spinning.”
With snow expected to continue through the night, officials urge residents to limit travel if possible.