OCEAN CITY, MD - The Town of Ocean City, along with numerous co-plaintiffs including Fenwick Island, have retained legal representation to file a lawsuit against the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) over a planned offshore wind project by US Wind.
According to Ocean City officials, the town has retained Marzulla Law, LLC to file the lawsuit. Ocean City says the suit aims to protect the coastline and community, as well as ensure that all impacts of US Wind’s proposed project are thoroughly evaluated and addressed.
Joining Ocean City in the suit are Town Council of Fenwick Island, the Worcester County Commissioners, Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association (HMRA), Delmarva Community Managers Association (DCMA), Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC), Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, Coastal Association of Realtors, the Commercial and Recreational Fishing Industry, and other local entities.
"We have a responsibility to protect our ecosystem, our economy, view shed and our future,” stated Mayor Rick Meehan. “For the past seven and half years we have been trying to work with the State of Maryland and the federal government to address our concerns with this project. All of our concerns were either ignored or considered insignificant. It is unfortunate that it has come to this, but the Town was left with no choice but to file suit against BOEM and challenge their favorable record of decision on the US Wind project."
Just this week, NOAA published final regulations on US Wind’s proposed project that establishes how much accidental harm is permissible during construction and operation of the wind farm.
US Wind’s proposed project includes 114 offshore wind turbines just under 11 miles off the coast. Ocean City has maintained the windfarm poses significant potential impacts to the town’s economy, which relies heavily on the tourism and fishing industries.
Ocean City officials say Marzulla Law, LLC specializes in environmental and property rights litigation, and the suit will challenge the federal government’s approval process for the US Wind project.