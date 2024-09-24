OCEAN CITY, MD – Ocean City residents voiced strong opposition Tuesday night at a public meeting hosted by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) regarding potential offshore wind farm developments along the Maryland coast. The meeting discussed areas that could be leased for wind energy projects, which has been raising concerns among residents.

The town of Ocean City encouraged residents to attend the meeting in opposition after BOEM recently approved plans for wind turbines 10.7 miles off the coast. The latest discussion centered on additional potential wind energy areas, though no specific projects are confirmed.

BOEM is seeking public feedback as Maryland aims to generate 8.5 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2031, a key part of the state’s clean energy goals.

BOEM presented a map showing a large stretch of ocean from New Jersey to North Carolina that could be considered for wind energy projects, with some areas as close as three miles off Ocean City’s coast. However, BOEM emphasized that only about 10% of the area would likely be leased for wind development.

"The presumption shouldn’t be that we’re going to lease in this broad area—just that we want to collect as much information as possible," said David Diamond from BOEM.

Maryland law currently prohibits the procurement of offshore wind energy from projects located less than 10 miles from the coast, meaning the closer areas would likely not be developed.

Many Ocean City residents expressed concerns about the environmental, economic, and aesthetic impact of more wind farms. Hundreds attended the meeting.

“It’s just not sound business. It’s not a good idea for our environment. The fishery will be destroyed out here, the viewshed will be destroyed, and it’s going to harm Ocean City—irreparable harm to our community,” said one attendee. “It’s going to bring down property values in so many ways. It’s just a bad idea.” said Brad Hoffman.

Another resident, Elizabeth Lee echoed similar concerns about the impact on tourism and property values. "This is a disaster for this town. I’ve spoken to many homeowners and vacationers, and they’re all saying the same thing: ‘I’m selling, I’m not going to come back.’ It’s going to totally destroy this town.”

BOEM is collecting public comments on the potential wind farm areas until October 21. Feedback can be submitted online here. Officials say they will use the input to analyze possible conflicts and benefits before moving forward with any leasing decisions.