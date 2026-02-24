SALISBURY, Md. - Breeze Airways has announced a new flight option coming soon to the Salisbury Airport.
Breeze says a direct, nonstop route to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. will be available from Salisbury beginning July 1, 2026. The new route expands on Breeze Airways’ current flight option between Salisbury and Orlando.
Flights to Fort Lauderdale will be available on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning this summer, according to officials with Breeze. The airline company says fares for the new route will start at $79 one way in a special promotion price available through March 2.
For more information on Breeze Airways and flight options from Salisbury, you can visit their website here.