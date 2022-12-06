BALTIMORE - Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $163,371,464 in revenue from slot machines and table games during November 2022. The total represents an increase of $3,007,875 (1.9%) compared to November 2021, Maryland Lottery & Gaming officials said Tuesday.
Casino gaming contributions to the state in November 2022 totaled $67,711,424, an increase of $537,952 (0.8%) compared to November 2021.
Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in November 2022 were $49,255,436, an increase of $396,811 (0.8%) compared to November 2021. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.
Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.
The gaming revenue totals for November 2022 are as follows:
MGM National Harbor (2,124 slot machines, 209 table games)
$71,606,188 in November 2022, an increase of $3,748,104 (5.5%) from November 2021
Live! Casino & Hotel (3,860 slot machines, 179 table games)
$57,139,549 in November 2022, a decrease of $1,056,534 (-1.8%) from November 2021
Horseshoe Casino (1,471 slot machines, 130 table games)
$16,331,784 in November 2022, an increase of $654,959 (4.2%) from November 2021
Ocean Downs Casino (840 slot machines, 19 table games)
$6,605,713 in November 2022, a decrease of $37,334 (-0.6%) from November 2021
Hollywood Casino (700 slot machines, 19 table games)
$6,810,839 in November 2022, a decrease of $238,522 (-3.4%) from November 2021
Rocky Gap Casino (616 slot machines, 16 table games)
$4,877,390 in November 2022, a decrease of $62,799 (-1.3%) from November 2021