BALTIMORE – The Maryland Department of Commerce has launched a new program to assist small businesses with retaining and creating jobs across the state.
Funded with $1 million in Gov. Larry Hogan’s fiscal year 2023 budget, the Business Telework Assistance Grant Program will provide grants of up to $25,000 to help businesses expand telework capabilities for their employees. These grants will help applicants purchase the equipment necessary to develop and implement telework policies, including hardware, software, and technical services.
“As part of our effort to enhance workforce development opportunities in Maryland, the Business Telework Assistance Grant Program will give companies additional options to keep their employees working safely and securely online,” said Hogan. “We believe this new program will continue boosting economic development throughout the state as more and more businesses turn to remote or hybrid work environments.”
Eligible businesses must meet the following criteria to be considered:
Be in the process of developing a telework policy that conforms to the best practices established by the Office of Telework Assistance within the Department of Commerce;
Be an existing business in good standing with the state of Maryland; and
Have a physical location in Maryland.
“As workplaces continue changing, so do the business resources provided by the state of Maryland and the Department of Commerce,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “If you are a business interested in incorporating a permanent telework option, we encourage you to explore this new program and determine what changes could benefit your company.”
Applications are now available and will be accepted through Jan. 6, 2023. For more information and to apply online, click here.