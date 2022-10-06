Hiring sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped last week, a sign that few companies are cutting jobs despite high inflation and a weak economy. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 24 fell by 16,000 to 193,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday, Sept. 29. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)