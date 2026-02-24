Sewage Spill Generic

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge is advising the public to avoid contact with a portion of the Choptank River after a sewer overflow resulted in thousands of gallons of sanitary waste and stormwater flowing into the river.

According to Cambridge officials, the sewer overflow began on Feb. 17 and lasted until about 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. Officials say the spill occurred near a parking lot behind 2831 Ocean Gateway in Cambridge. The ruptured force main that caused the leak has since been repaired, but not before about 30,000 gallons of untreated sanitary waste and stormwater were discharged into the Choptank.

Though Cambridge’s drinking water has not been impacted, officials are asking neighbors to avoid swimming, fishing, or direct contact with the Choptank River from east of Woods Road to the Eastern City Boundary. This advisory is in effect until Thursday, Feb. 26.

City officials say the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Dorchester County Health Department have been alerted to the overflow. The impacted areas have been cleaned and signs have been posted to notify the public, according to Cambridge’s Public Information Department. 

 

