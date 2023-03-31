CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Cambridge Police are searching for a truck that was stolen early Thursday morning.
Police say a blue 2006 Toyota Tacoma with a Maryland registration was stolen from the 700 block of Peachblossom Avenue in Cambridge around 5 a.m.
The truck was reportedly left running and unlocked. The truck has not been found.
The investigation is continuing. The Cambridge Police Department is requesting the assistance of the community with any information on suspects. All calls and information can remain anonymous.