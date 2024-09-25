CAMBRIDGE, MD - State highway officials announced that both directions of Ocean Gateway will be resurfaced.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will resurface both directions of US 50 (Ocean Gateway) between Bucktown Road and the Choptank River bridge beginning Sept. 30. Officials say all work should be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting.
MDOT says drivers can expect single-lane closures Sundays through Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Due to fluctuations in overnight temperatures and asphalt specifications, officials say these times are subject to change.
The State Highway Administration says contractor George & Lynch of Dover, Delaware, will use arrow boards, cones, and flaggers to safely guide motorists through the work zone. Drivers should expect major traffic impacts with significant delays during work hours.
MDOT says drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other traffic pattern changes. Hot asphalt may require up to two hours to cool before drivers and pedestrians can safely cross the new road surface. Motorcyclists are urged to be aware of uneven pavement surfaces during the project.