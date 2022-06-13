SALISBURY, Md.- A candlelight vigil to honor fallen Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Arthur W. Perdue (Shorebirds) Stadium on Hobbs Road in Salisbury.
According to event organizers, the vigil "will be a time of healing and fellowship with a powerful speech from Pastor Mike Rittenhouse."
Attendees will gather at the entrance of the stadium and "show our brothers and sisters in blue they have our unconditional love."
Attendees are asked to bring a flashlight/candle or cellphone flashlight.
Hilliard, an 18-year veteran of law enforcement, which included a decade with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, was gunned down late Sunday night while serving warrants on a suspect in Pittsville. That suspect, Austin J. Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Md., is charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection with Hilliard's death.