DOVER, Del.- Capital School District has introduced a fresh approach to help students and families.
The district unveiled a new community center on N West Street Thursday morning, and it's jam packed with resources for those in need.
The center provides food, clothing, school supplies and laundry tools among other things.
Capital School District Superintendent, Vilicia Cade, tells WBOC the district wants to engage not only students, but entire families.
"The baseline of our efforts is really measured on how we support the most vulnerable members of our community," said Cade.
The community center is the result of a partnership between the district and the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Dover. Solid Rock Pastor, William Grimes, said it's about giving the students what they deserve.
"We have over 500 pairs of brand new shoes, 1,000 pairs of brand new socks, and new clothing all for the students so they can realize their significance," he said.
Beyond the essentials, the Capital Community Center packs a surprise punch.
It's able to oversee more than 5,000 certification exams, spanning various fields such as education and real estate.
Testing center administrator, Ricky Hardy, said this aspect will open doors for people.
"Once you get them food and clothing they need to have a skill," Hardy said. "That is the purpose of the testing center to reposition people for better opportunities."
Capital School District Vice President, Chonda Jackson, underlined the vital link between personal well being and academic success.
"Our main focus is education but we understand that when people are in need in other areas that it's hard for them to learn," she said.
Other community organizations such as NeighborGood Partners also played a role in creating the community center.