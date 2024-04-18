GEORGETOWN, DE - The Georgetown Police Department says two people have been seriously injured after a car crashed into a business Thursday.
According to police, officers responded to reports of a crash on Layton Ave just before 8:15 a.m. on April 18th. Upon arrival, police found a vehicle had crashed into a business. One person inside the business at the time of the crash was struck, police say. That victim, as well as the driver of the vehicle, were both taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.
Police say it is currently unclear what caused the crash. An investigation is underway, the Georgetown Police Department says, and updates are to follow.