DELAWARE - Delaware Governor John Carney has vetoed a bill that would have legalized medical aid in dying in the First State.
House Bill 140, passed by Delaware’s legislature in June and sent to Carney’s desk, would allow some terminally ill patients to receive medications from their doctors, allowing them to determine the timing of their own deaths.
In a statement released Friday, Carney said he has always opposed legislation that would permit physician-assisted suicide. Carney noted that the issue was deeply personal for many, but said he didn’t believe a consensus had been reached on the issue in Delaware.
“I appreciate the thoughtful consideration of the legislation, and I recognize that the bill’s sponsors made compromises in an attempt to limit abuse and protect vulnerable victims,” Carney said before stating he is “fundamentally and morally” opposed to a law that would allow a person to take their own life.
The Governor cited the American Medical Association’s view that physician-assisted suicide is “fundamentally incompatible with the physician’s role as a healer” in his statement regarding the veto.
It is currently unclear if Delaware lawmakers will attempt to override Carney’s veto.