Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...The Chesapeake Bay and adjoining eastern tidal estuaries from Pooles Island MD to Smith Point VA, and the tidal Potomac River from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusts may be more occasional over narrower waterways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&