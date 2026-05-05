MARYLAND -- An outbreak of salmonella infections linked to backyard chicken flocks has sickened 34 people across 13 states, including Maryland, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Thirteen of those infected have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.
Health officials say the cases are tied to contact with backyard poultry, a growing trend among homeowners. Last year, more than 500 similar cases were reported nationwide.
To help prevent further spread, officials are urging people who keep backyard flocks to follow proper safety precautions. As backyard flocks increase in popularity, experts say basic hygiene and safety measures are critical to reducing the risk of infection.
For Martin Hutchison, who keeps nearly 100 chickens in his backyard, safety begins with maintaining a clean environment.
"It's all about cleanliness. I clean their water every day, they get fresh water, I try to clean their pen on a regular basis, try to keep the food away from rodents," Hutchison said.
Hutchison also limits how many people interact with his flock, another step experts say can reduce the risk of contamination.
Dr. Janak Dhakal of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore said backyard flocks are more likely than commercial operations to be linked to salmonella cases, often due to less stringent sanitation and safety protocols. He added that backyard birds are typically kept outdoors, increasing their exposure to wildlife.
"The most important thing is how we handle them," Dhakal said. "We sometimes treat the backyard birds as our pets. Kids especially. They hug, they snuggle, they kiss. They play with the birds, and they don't wash their hands. They don't change clothes when they go to the living room or the bedroom. And then we tend to introduce that into the home and kitchen."
Dhakal urged flock owners to wash their hands frequently after handling chickens and to change clothes before entering their homes. He also advised those considering starting a flock to purchase birds from authorized hatcheries.
The CDC recommends proper egg handling as another key safety measure, including collecting and cleaning eggs regularly, discarding cracked eggs, and refrigerating them to reduce the risk of illness.
Those interested in more information should visit the CDC's website.