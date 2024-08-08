WORCESTER CO., MD - A Salisbury man accused of 100 charges including sex offenses, child abuse, and assault in Wicomico County is now facing another charge of child abuse in Worcester County.
Alonzo Parker Jr., 59, was initially arrested and charged in April 2024 in connection to a series of allegations against him and three other men all affiliated with a local church and who had access to children in that capacity, according to the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center.
In court documents obtained by WBOC, Parker was described as a “church administrator” and “second in command” by the alleged victim.
On June 25th, a Worcester County Grand Jury indicted Parker on a charge of felony child abuse by a custodian. The Grand Jury accuses Parker of abusing a child in his care under 18 from about September 1997 to November 1998 in Worcester County.
The felony carries a maximum penalty of 15 years behind bars, the indictment reads.
According to State’s Attorney for Worcester County Kris Heiser, Parker was released on a $25,000 bond on the conditions he have no contact with the alleged victim, no unsupervised contact with minors, and does not leave the state.
A hearing is currently scheduled for Parker in Worcester County on September 5th, with a jury trial slated to begin October 9th. A hearing in Wicomico County is scheduled for November 1st and a jury trial scheduled for December 9th.