Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 3 to 5 ft. For the Gale Watch, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&