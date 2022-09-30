CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. -- Strong winds and constant rain stole the show in Chincoteague Island's forecast on Friday. The wet and windy weather was just a preview of what town officials were expecting to come later in the evening and early Saturday morning hours.
The National Weather Service cautioned town officials of up to six inches of rainfall from Hurricane Ian and a nor'easter to develop from Ian at the end of the weekend. Tornado threats, up to 50 mph winds, and minor tidal flooding were also on the radar.
"The center of the storm will be far enough away, but the effects will be felt here locally," said Bryan Rush, the Director of Emergency Services for the Town of Chincoteague.
The island experienced flooding back in May of this year, especially in lower lying areas like the south end of the island towards the harbor, in the area of Beebe Rd. and S. Main St., and East Side Dr. on the eastern side of the island.
The town did not issue any evacuations, but town, county, and state officials encouraged people to prepare for the worst.
"Just make sure that you have what you need so that if you can't get out for a couple days or out of power, you are ready for it and pleasantly surprised if it doesn't happen," said Sarah Dickey with Accomack County Emergency Management.
Those residing on the island were not afraid of the severe weather conditions and one fisherman said the key to staying safe during the storm is simple.
"I'm a common sense person," said Jeff Shipley. "So, that's all I'm gonna do, is use my common sense and do the best thing that I can do."
Town of Chincoteague officials are working with VDOT, as well as Accomack and North Hampton County officials to ensure that people have all the resources they may need if a crisis strikes.