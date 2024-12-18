KENT CO., DE- Dozens of residents packed a Kent County Levy Court meeting on Tuesday to express concerns over a proposed townhome development east of Camden. The project, which would require a zoning change, has sparked alarms in the community over potential traffic and safety issues.
The 4.7-acre plot, currently zoned for commercial use, would need to be reclassified as residential to accommodate the development of 47 units. Many nearby residents voiced concerns about how the project would impact the future of their neighborhoods.
Sarah Neely-Collins, a Camden resident living next to the proposed site, said the development would only worsen existing issues.
“We already have difficulty keeping kids safe while biking or walking. With the increased traffic, delivery drivers, and others coming through, it's just too high-density for our neighborhood."
Vincent Barranco, another local resident, emphasized ongoing safety concerns on nearby roads.
“There are accidents on Lebanon Road almost weekly. We’ve had pedestrians hit out in front of our house. Crashes happen regularly, and speeding is a constant problem."
After hearing from concerned residents, the Kent County Levy Court voted 4-3 to reject the zoning change, keeping the land zoned for commercial use.
Commissioner Jody Sweeney, who represents the district where the development is proposed, echoed the concerns of his constituents, which led him to vote against the zoning change.
“Adding this 47-unit complex will just exacerbate the problem. It’s not right to proceed until DelDOT has a plan for that intersection.”
Supporters of the project, including Commissioner Paul Hertz, argue that the development is essential for addressing the county's housing shortage.
“It was providing 40 homes for 40 families—and would be a step toward closing the gap of 3,000 homes that we are short. This is in a growth zone, and we set up rules and ordinances, and they checked all the boxes."
The vote has placed the development project on hold for now. The site remains commercially zoned, with no immediate plans for its development.