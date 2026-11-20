MILLSBORO, Del. – A campus featuring three healthcare buildings is on its way to Millsboro. The first building is under construction, and will feature three floors offering a broad range of healthcare services.
On Friday, Nov. 20, neighbors were able to strap on a hard hat and walk through the first building on campus. Construction of the building began in July of 2025. TidalHealth President Steve Leonard says the process for the campus began during COVID-19 Pandemic.
“We purchased 30 acres,” he says. “We wanted to improve access from an ambulatory perspective in central Sussex. This is the most advanced building we have on the eastern side of the county.”
Leonard says full diagnostic capabilities will be available on the site such as a CT scan, ultrasound, mammography and more.
“Our goal with our campus is really everything you need without a hospital bed. We want to keep people healthy and well. We want to connect them with primary care and specialty services.”
Paul Sonder, TidalHealth’s senior director of cancer services, says the facility will be beneficial to patients with mobility or access issues.
“We have the ability for these patients to really get anything they could possibly need really close to home,” he says. “This area in Millsboro has a much higher Medicare population. So, it's going to be really helpful for those patients, especially those that have, you know, orthopedic injuries and cardiovascular issues. All of that can be taken care of here.”
Officials say the hope is to open the first building on campus in the summer of 2027. There is no scheduled date when the next two buildings will begin construction. To learn more about the project, visit here.