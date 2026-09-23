WICOMICO COUNTY - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office say the family of Corporal Glenn Hilliard was recently presented with the Purple Heart by the Maryland Sheriff's Association, honoring his ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Corporal Hilliard was killed in 2022 while attempting to arrest a fugitive in Pittsville.
Corporal Hilliard was a 16-year veteran of law enforcement and only 41 years old when he was shot and killed. The man responsible, Austin Davidson, was found guilty on several charges, including First Degree Murder. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in July 2023.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office say they are honored to remember Corporal Hilliard's service and sacrifice.
Corporal Kevin Perretta was also honored at the event as the recipient of the 2025 Deputy of the Year - Contribution to the Profession Award. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office congratulates him for the recognition of his dedication to law enforcement.