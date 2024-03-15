MILTON, DE - Milton native and music star Jimmie Allen’s former manager has dropped her lawsuit against him according to court documents obtained by WBOC.
Court records in United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee show the unnamed manager, Plaintiff Jane Doe, and Defendant Jimmie Allen agreed to dismiss both the claims against Allen and Allen’s counterclaims against Doe.
The agreement was signed by both parties and took effect Thursday, March 14th, according to court records.
Doe initially accused Allen of sexual abuse, harassment, grooming, and manipulation over an 18-month period. Allen denied the allegations and launched his own countersuit, now also dismissed, against his accuser in July 2023.
One stipulation of the dismissal is that Jane Doe will continue to pursue her claims against Allen’s former music management company Wide Open Music and the company’s owner Ash Bowers.
In the initial lawsuit filed against Wide Open Music, Doe said her employer did not adequately warn or prepare her for the sexual abuse she would endure in order to keep her job.
A second woman has also sued Allen for sexual abuse, alleging the assault had taken place in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2022. Allen has countersued that accuser as well, maintaining that their relationship was fully consensual.