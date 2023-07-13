Country music star and Sussex County native Jimmie Allen fighting back against some recent accusations of sexual assault. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Allen has filed two separate counterclaims Thursday against his accusers.
According to court documents, the first accusation came in May from a woman who worked as Allen's day-to-day manager. She accused the singer of raping her in 2021 and sexually harassing her over the next 18 months. Allen claims the two had begun a consensual sexual relationship in 2021.
The second accusation came a month later from a woman referred to as Jane Doe. She accused Allen of raping her while she visited the singer at a Las Vegas hotel in the summer of 2022 while he was in Sin City for a bowling tournament. The Jane Doe claimed Allen had also videoed the encounter without her permission.
In his counterclaim, Allen insisted the sexual encounter was consensual and that he had the woman's permission to record.