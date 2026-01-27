DOVER, DE- Delaware is facing another day of dangerously cold temperatures, with icy conditions expected to persist. Officials say the extreme cold is more than just uncomfortable — it is dangerous and potentially life-threatening, especially for people without reliable shelter.
Below-freezing temperatures are gripping Kent County. With temperatures in the 20s today and expected to remain low throughout the week, emergency crews are warning everyone to take the conditions seriously.
Matthew Sacks, an Emergency Management Specialist with the Kent County Department of Public Safety, said the bitter cold is creating hazardous conditions.
"It's causing freezing to happen, as well as ice on the ground, which is causing people to fall, potentially — making roads slippery and conditions not so safe to drive in."
Despite many Kent County side roads being covered in sheets of ice, Sacks said emergency crews have had to take extra measures to reach people in need.
"This morning we did have crews out there responding to a call — they did get their shovels out — to make sure the patient got the best care possible and getting them to the ambulance and to the hospital."
With temperatures expected to stay low, Sacks emphasized prevention as a priority.
"I would definitely recommend staying inside. If possible, stay warm and wear your coats. And, it's still cold outside."
For people without a reliable place to stay, staying indoors is not always an option.
That is why Code Purple Kent County has extended the hours of its usual emergency overnight sanctuary to provide relief for those most vulnerable.
Maribel Garcia-Zaragoza, president of Code Purple Kent County, said the organization is stepping in while many other area shelters remain closed due to icy road conditions.
"We were able to open for 24 hours starting on Sunday, Monday, and today. They're going to be here today as well — because other organizations are closed and they don't have a place to go."
She warned that extreme cold can quickly become life-threatening, leading to hypothermia and other serious health risks.
"People don't always feel that their heart is slowing down. Everything is slowing down, unfortunately. And it can be very dangerous because your heart can stop. Everything starts changing in your body, and you can die with these very severe temperatures."
Officials urge everyone to limit time outdoors and check on those most at risk as the cold is expected to continue over the coming days.
Code Purple Kent County encourages anyone in need to visit their website or call for assistance to find refuge from the cold.