DELAWARE - Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety made the traffic enforcement campaign announcement on Monday.
Delaware officials say "Operation Braking Point" is a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred on Delaware roadways last year.
The campaign will run from Jan. 9 through Jan. 23 this year. Officials say this short-term high visibility enforcement will take place along I-95, I-495, and SR 1, where 27 traffic fatalities occurred last year. State police say 37% of those fatalities were speed related.
DelDOT plans to provide public education with variable/overhead message boards. The campaign is said to carry directly into the kick-off of a seat-belt and distracted driving campaign.
Delaware officials are hoping "Operation Braking Point" will proactively influence driving behavior and reduce the number of crashes on roadways.