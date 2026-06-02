DELAWARE - Delaware has taken another step towards increasing privacy for individuals with low-level offenses, clearing over 64,000 cases from public criminal background checks in the state's first batch of automated Clean Slate cases.
The 64,000 cases are more than triple than the number of cases processed in 2025 as the state moves to make the process more automated, according to the Governor's Office. The Clean Slate Act, which was enacted in 2021, allows for cases with low-level offenses to be cleared automatically, without requiring petitions or fees. The law aims to reduce barriers to employment, housing, education and other opportunities for individuals with eligible, low-level offenses. Gov. Matt Meyer said this was a step towards a more efficient system of clearing cases.
"The goal of our criminal justice system is not to punish people; it is to change their behavior and give them the tools to succeed when they reenter society," Meyer said. "People should not be defined by their worst mistakes, and a low-level conviction should not be an automatic ticket to a life with roadblocks."
The Office of the Governor has been working with the State Bureau of Identification, the Delaware Criminal Justice Information System and the courts to clear about 20,000 cases since the Clean Slate Act began.
“DELJIS is proud to support Governor Meyer, SBI, the Courts, and our justice partners in moving Clean Slate from a manual process to automated processing at scale,” said Dominic Carretto, executive director of the Delaware Criminal Justice Information System. “This milestone reflects the importance of accurate data, interagency coordination, and careful safeguards."
The clearance comes amid a wider effort by the state to increase privacy for those with low-level offenses. House Bill 59, which was recently passed by the state House and sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee, would limit law enforcement from publicly releasing the names and mugshots of people accused of misdemeanor crimes.
The proposed bill would only allow police agencies to release the name or mugshot of an adult suspect if it is necessary for public safety and if they are suspected of or charged with a felony. Currently, only juveniles are offered those protections. Sen. Dave Lawson said individuals accused of low-level crimes can face consequences online.
"Today's media and social media in particular, it takes on a life of its own. It keeps coming up and coming up and coming up," Lawson said. "And that not only discourages the individual who is charged, but it also hurts their family."
The state will have to go through a few remaining steps for clearance of the 64,000 cases, including sending notices to courts so records can be removed from public inspection, according to the Governor's Office. The Governor's Office said that it will continue to work to process additional automated batches, and they aim to clear the bulk of the current Clean Slate backlog by August.
To apply for an expungement or pardon, contact the APEX program or the Office of Defense Services.