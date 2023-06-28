LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware Department of Justice has indicted three men in the April 14th murder of Corey Mumford.
Jhalir Henry, 27, of Delmar; Donregus Holland, 28, of Hurlock, MD; and Shyheem Latham-Purnell, 21, of Laurel were indicted on June 26th by a Sussex County grand jury for the shooting of Mumford at the Wexford Village Apartments.
Mumford was 18 when he was killed.
"Corey had an entire life of promise ahead of him — but he was stolen from us by senseless gun violence,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “This week’s indictment is the first step on the road to justice for Corey, for his family, and for his community. Thank you to our prosecutors and to the Delaware State Police for their dedication to this investigation. We will not rest until we bring these men to justice.”
The three men face the following charges:
-Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
-Murder First Degree
-Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
-Conspiracy First Degree
The charges follow an extensive investigation by the Delaware State Police into Mumford's murder.