DELAWARE - Fire officials in Delaware are reminding the public of burn bans as outside fires in the state increase due to dry conditions.
The Seaford Volunteer Fire Department shared on Saturday night that since October 1st, Seaford Fire and mutual aid partners have been busy with outside fires, brush fires, and woods fires. The fire department says they had around 33 calls, "not counting smoke investigations". Those calls totaled over 100 hours of working time.
The Milton Fire Department is also urging the public to follow burn bans. Fire officials posted to their Facebook on Sunday saying, "over the past few weeks Milton Fire has responded to numerous outside fires."
Milton Fire officials provided a list of prohibited activities:
- Bonfires and other outdoor fires (fire pits, burn barrels, and any other open flame)
- Controlled burns including burning of leaves and yard waste
- Agricultural burnings
- Fires for land clearing
- Fires for demolition and removal of hazards
- Outdoor rubbish fires, whether or not contained
- Commercial firework displays
- Consumer fireworks, including sparklers and ground-based items
A state-wide burn ban has been in place since October 15th in Delaware. More information on burn bans across Delmarva can be found here.